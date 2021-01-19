Officials: Man in critical condition after shooting in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition yesterday.
Deputies were called about 9:28 a.m. to the 1200 block of Rim Ranch Road, southeast of Amarillo, on a report of a shooting.
A man was found injured from a gunshot at the location and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to law enforcement.
Officials said the suspects were not on scene, and the incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime are asked to call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (806) 379-2921.
