Nursing homes hosting job fair for entry level and experienced level jobs in Amarillo

“One of the things that we did last year in light of the pandemic is we began renting out large hotel spaces to conduct our own job fairs. We had typically attended job fairs with multiple vendors, but since that’s kind of gone by the waste side right now and kind of put on the back burner, everything kind of gone more virtual. But we found that really getting in front of these candidates and giving them a chance to come and interview and be hired on the spot has worked real well for us,” said Bewley.