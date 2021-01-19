Nursing homes hosting job fair for entry level and experienced level jobs in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nursing homes in Amarillo have had staffing issues due to the pandemic and now some are coming together to host a job fair tomorrow.
All day tomorrow at Embassy Suites in downtown Amarillo, three different nursing homes in Amarillo will be hiring on the spot CNAs, Non-Certified Nurse Aides, LVNs, RNs, Dietary, Housekeeping and more entry level and experienced level jobs.
The nursing homes that will be represented at the job fair will be Five Points Nursing and Rehabilitation, Amarillo Center for Skilled Care and Georgia Manor Nursing Home.
“One of the good things about being able to bring on entry level employees, is that it gives them that opportunity to get back into the workforce. If there’s someone who’s maybe always wanted to become a CNA but just never has decided to do that, this gives them that foot in the door to do that as well... There are a couple of higher-level positions that were looking for on Wednesday as well,” said Colt Bewley, corporate recruiter for Creative Solutions in Healthcare.
Creative Solutions owns and operates around 90 skilled nursing facilities and assisted nursing facilities across the state of Texas.
They are in the process of acquiring additional facilities, so as of March 1, it will put them over 100 total nursing facilities statewide.
“We do on the job training so for most positions, there is no prior experience needed. We are looking for just someone that has a kind heart and the willingness to want to be a part of our team and be a caring hand to our residents,” said Nikki Hathaway, administrator at Amarillo Center for Skilled Care.
Decision makers will hire right on the spot; have you fill an application out and will do a background check on site.
The following day they will host an orientation at the same location for new employees to fill out the necessary paperwork, train on the policies and procedures and then will have employees working almost right away after that.
“Staffing across the board really has been lower than usual with the pandemic. For really a number of reasons, whether we have positive residents, they get scared, you know employees can get scared. They don’t have underlying health conditions and need to step away. It’s made it more challenging over the last year with staffing, but we found that these job fairs are a way to really come in and hire 30 to 35 individual’s and put them through a mass, a new hire orientation and get them started immediately after the job fair,” said Bewley.
Especially with many unemployed due to the pandemic and people unable to interview in person at nursing homes, this job fair is set to benefit the employer and the employee.
“Just to get people to work now. We need to give our staff the well-deserved breaks and time off that they need and if we can get you started today, we can improve the quality of the resident’s lives more than what we already are,” said Hathaway.
State regulations have increased the ratio of the staff needed to follow the CDC guidelines.
“One of the things that we did last year in light of the pandemic is we began renting out large hotel spaces to conduct our own job fairs. We had typically attended job fairs with multiple vendors, but since that’s kind of gone by the waste side right now and kind of put on the back burner, everything kind of gone more virtual. But we found that really getting in front of these candidates and giving them a chance to come and interview and be hired on the spot has worked real well for us,” said Bewley.
Bewley says they have started rolling out the vaccine in their facilities and their employees are taking advantage of it.
He also says other job fair locations in Texas they plan for coming soon will take place in Lubbock, El Paso, Odessa, San Antonio, Brownwood and several more as well.
The job fair is free for the public and anyone is welcome from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. tomorrow at Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel in downtown Amarillo, 550 South Buchanan St.
