20 new COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries reported in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 19, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 1:59 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 71 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 20 new cases and 11 recoveries in the counties.

There are now 940 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 898 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 33 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 672 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 625 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 38 active cases in Hartley County.

There have been a total of 1,612 total confirmed cases in the counties.

There are 45,581 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 77

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 175

Castro County: 589

Childress County: 1,183

Collingsworth County: 152

Cottle County: 108

Dallam County: 940

Deaf Smith County: 2,522

Donley County: 132

Gray County: 1,597

Hall County: 193

Hansford County: 293

Hartley County: 672

Hemphill County: 338

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 215

Moore County: 1,831

Motley County: 29

Ochiltree County: 825

Oldham County: 77

Parmer County: 787

Potter County: 15,999

Randall County: 15,169

Roberts County: 44

Sherman County: 101

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 42,568 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 88

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 233

Castro County: 708

Childress County: 1,090

Collingsworth County: 164

Cottle County: 140

Dallam County: 898

Deaf Smith County: 2,386

Donley County: 213

Gray County: 1,632

Hall County: 173

Hartley County: 625

Hansford County: 487

Hemphill County: 297

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 179

Motley County: 51

Moore County: 1,915

Ochiltree County: 781

Oldham County: 96

Parmer County: 978

Potter County: 14,399

Randall County: 13,062

Roberts County: 34

Sherman County: 100

Swisher County: 555

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 959 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 10

Castro County: 15

Childress County: 7

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 60

Donley County: 7

Gray County: 40

Hall County: 9

Hansford County: 13

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 49

Lipscomb County: 7

Ochiltree County: 17

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 51

Motley County: 5

Parmer County: 32

Potter County: 335

Randall County: 226

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 6

Swisher County: 13

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,707 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 351

Cimarron County: 117

Texas County: 3,239

There have been 3,473 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 327

Cimarron: 103

Texas County: 3,043

There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 18

There are 6,840 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,555

Quay County: 381

Roosevelt County: 1,697

Union County: 207

There have been 109 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 53

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 41

Union County: 7

