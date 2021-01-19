New in Amarillo: Restaurants fill historic, empty buildings on Polk Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As downtown Amarillo continues expanding, some local business owners are using the opportunity to open restaurants inside Polk Street’s most historic buildings.
Diesel Bar and Bites
Diesel Bar and Bites has just opened on the other side of the old Woolworth building.
By the same owners of Craft Cocktail Lounge, an upscale cocktail bar, Diesel is meant to be just the opposite.
With pool tables and pinball machines, diesel is the perfect spot to relax.
“Diesel is more of a place where you can buy a hamburger or a hot dog, come hangout with your friends, play pool, play pinball,” said Camey Maldonado, co-owner of Diesel Bar & Bites. “So even on a lunch break, you can come, grab a hot dog, play a game of pool and just relax for one hour. Think about something other than work and just come and have fun.”
Diesel offers a variety of drinks, including Moscow mules and a pickle martini.
The food menu is full of classic bar foods with a slight upgrade, such as their southwest hot dog which is far from average.
“Our southwest hot dog [comes] with black bean relish and corn and a little bit of jalapeno aioli,” explained Maldonado. “Some people might not think it makes any sense, but the proteins together give it a unique taste.. and I love the aioli.”
Los Braceros
Across the street, Los Braceros is putting another restaurant in the old Acapulco building.
On the corner of Polk St. and 8th Ave., the facility will be completely renovated. It will include handcrafted furniture from mexico, a new bar and an updated menu.
“We feel like downtown is going to be the future,” said Ruebn Torres, Los Braceros bar manager. “We want to expand this business for Amarillo. Everybody likes braceros so we want to open over there... so we can go over there and everybody can go [downtown].”
This Los Bracero’s will tailor to an evening crowd, staying open late with a focus on cocktails and late night eats.
They will also have a partnership with Mezcal to make special Tequila drinks.
To end your night on the town with a good drink, keep an eye out for a new whiskey bar.
The owners of Bodega’s are opening a country music themed bar under the lights of Polk St., recently requesting their liquor license from the city.
