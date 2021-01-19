Man assaulted, carjacked at Amarillo Toot’n Totum early Tuesday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened early this morning.
Officers responded to a carjacking at the Toot’n Totum located near South Washington and Wolflin Avenue.
The victim had arrived at the store when police say three men pulled him from his car and assaulted him.
After the assault, the men left in the victim’s car.
The vehicle is a silver 2004 Toyota 4-Runner with the Texas license plate 1KYJL.
If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects, Toot ‘n Totum provided in addition so you could receive a reward of up to $6,000.
