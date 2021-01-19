Dalhart vaccine clinic to provide 975 vaccines to Dallam, Hartley and Sherman residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some Dallam, Hartley and Sherman residents will be able to get vaccinated at the Rita Blanca Coliseum this Saturday.
Coon Memorial Hospital in Dalhart has been allocated a little over 900 Pfizer vaccines.
This is about three times more than their first shipment, which is why local leaders decided to open the clinic and vaccinate as many people as possible.
“Everybody just needs to show up at their allotted times, so the nine to 11, we only want the 65 years and older in that group. If you are younger than 65, you will not be allowed in at that time,” said Mindy Ellsworth, LVN and clinical nursing supervisor at DHCHD.
The clinic will then open to essential workers and those 16 and over with Chronic Medical conditions from 11 in the morning to six in the evening.
There will be three different vaccination stations. Once you get to check in, you are asked to provide your name, birth date and sign a consent form, which they will use to contact you for the second dose.
Bilingual staff will also be at each entrance and exit and local EMS and firefighters will be helping with the flow of the clinic.
“The fire department will make sure that the proper people are in line so, we don’t have issue when they get in there to find out they are only 58 years old and they are not allowed in the 65 and over group. Also, being mask compliant. Fire department will also make sure for everybody to be in the building, they must be wearing a mask, it is city property,” said Curtis Brown.
Brown says the fire department received training years ago for medical distribution and will be using that training this Saturday.
They are also reaching out to surrounding area fire departments to help with the effort.
Dallam County was initially using a call number to set vaccine appointments. Due to the large shipment of vaccine, they have changed that number to an information line and will no longer be taking reservations.
Only those receiving the vaccine should be in line on Saturday. Health officials also ask to wear a short sleeve shirt and try to print and fill out your consent form ahead of time.
If the vaccine is not used up on Saturday, they will open the clinic back the following Saturday to finish the vaccine.
Once they receive the second vaccine they will contact everyone and open the clinic back up to give the second shot.
As a reminder, health officials recommend to finish your quarantine time before getting vaccinated.
