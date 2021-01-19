Cooling down before warming up

Cloud cover is going to be our main player in today’s forecast when it comes to temperatures. Thanks to overnight cover, temperatures have stayed on the warmer side of our normals, only dropping into the mid-to-upper 30s. However that same cover will inhibit any warming this afternoon, keeping our highs in the low 40s at best. Now as we head into Wednesday, winds will shift out of the southwest, drying us out slightly, spelling possible fire danger but also our warmest day in some time with highs reaching up into the 60s. As of right now, we’re still tracking the possibility of some scattered showers late Thursday evening.