Cloudy & Chilly Tuesday

Lots of dry air is lingering behind our latest cold front. Still watching a small chance of snow flurries in the NW Panhandle but trends continue to take the snow further West. However if snow develops, it may not reach the surface because it is so dry outside. Otherwise looks to be cloudy & cold overnight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday looks chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Expect cloudy skies with gradual clearing by late day, we may see some peaks of sunshine right before the sun sets. Despite mainly light North winds, wind chills will be in the 30s much of the day.