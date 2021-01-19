BSA Harrington Cancer Center opens new location across from BSA

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA Harrington Cancer Center announced the opening of the new Joyce Courson Campus today.
The state-of-the-art facility is 48,000 square feet, and BSA representatives say it “opens the door to new hope, technologies and services for cancer patients in the Texas Panhandle and surrounding region.”
The building was designed with an open floor plan and large windows to create a comfortable, homelike atmosphere for guests.
“This facility provides new opportunities for patients undergoing cancer treatments,” Bob Williams, BSA President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said. “We are proud to offer patients even greater access to the latest innovative cancer treatments from diagnosis to recovery and are committed to providing community with the highest quality of care.”
The facility was named in honor of Joyce Courson. BSA said Courson and her husband made the lead pledge in the capital campaign and were a vital part of the growth and success of BSA Harrington Cancer Center.
BSA Harrington Cancer Center Joyce Courson Campus is located at 1751 Wallace Boulevard, directly across from BSA Hospital.
