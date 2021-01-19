AEDC finalized agreement of incentive to build Amazon warehouse and distribution center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AEDC board has finalized an agreement to bring the equivalent of 500 full-time jobs and more than $13 million in annual payroll to Amarillo.
Amarillo Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Kevin Carter said they approved and incentive of $2.5 million for Amazon.com services to build a warehouse and distribution center in Amarillo.
That’s in return for the company maintaining those jobs and payroll for five years.
The facility in northeast Amarillo will be one million square feet and cost $100 million.
The agreement will go to the city council next week for approval and Potter County commissioners the week after that.
