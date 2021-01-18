State Senator Kel Seliger appointed to several Texas Senate Committees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has appointed State Senator Kel Seliger to serve on several Texas Senate Committees.
Keliger announced the appointments on Twitter last week, saying “I’m eager to get to work on behalf of #SD31 & all Texans & I am ready to partner with local leaders.”
He will serve on the following committees:
- Senate Committee on Natural Resources & Economic Development
- Senate Committee on Nominations
- Senate Committee on Health & Human Services
- Senate Committee on Transportation
- Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs & Border Security
Seliger will serve as the Vice Chair on the Senate Committee on Transportation.
