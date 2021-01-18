State health officials report 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico counties.
The report showed 30 new cases in Curry County and two in Roosevelt County.
Health officials also reported the death of a woman in her 90′s from Roosevelt County. She had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,958.
Including today’s newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 163,637 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 611 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
87,502 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 6,840 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,555
Quay County: 381
Roosevelt County: 1,697
Union County: 207
There have been 109 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 53
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 41
Union County: 7
There are 45,440 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 77
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 175
Castro County: 589
Childress County: 1,183
Collingsworth County: 152
Cottle County: 108
Dallam County: 939
Deaf Smith County: 2,518
Donley County: 132
Gray County: 1,597
Hall County: 193
Hansford County: 293
Hartley County: 653
Hemphill County: 338
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 215
Moore County: 1,831
Motley County: 29
Ochiltree County: 825
Oldham County: 77
Parmer County: 787
Potter County: 15,947
Randall County: 15,104
Roberts County: 44
Sherman County: 101
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 399
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 42,441 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 88
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 233
Castro County: 708
Childress County: 1,090
Collingsworth County: 164
Cottle County: 140
Dallam County: 893
Deaf Smith County: 2,386
Donley County: 213
Gray County: 1,632
Hall County: 173
Hartley County: 619
Hansford County: 487
Hemphill County: 297
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 179
Motley County: 51
Moore County: 1,915
Ochiltree County: 781
Oldham County: 96
Parmer County: 978
Potter County: 14,357
Randall County: 12,988
Roberts County: 34
Sherman County: 100
Swisher County: 555
Wheeler County: 363
There have also been 955 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 10
Castro County: 15
Childress County: 7
Collingsworth County: 5
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 60
Donley County: 7
Gray County: 40
Hall County: 9
Hansford County: 13
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 49
Lipscomb County: 7
Ochiltree County: 17
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 51
Motley County: 5
Parmer County: 32
Potter County: 333
Randall County: 224
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 6
Swisher County: 13
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,707 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 351
Cimarron County: 117
Texas County: 3,239
There have been 3,473 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 327
Cimarron: 103
Texas County: 3,043
There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 3
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 18
