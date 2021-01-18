A pet duck in Maine is sporting new wheels

CORINNA, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Pet parents would do anything for their furry friends.
A couple in Corinna have gotten creative for their feathered ones, WABI reported.
“As soon as I come out, they hear me and they’re just so loud. They’re like, ‘Oh, she’s coming, she’s got food,” said owner April Souza.
This household is home to two quirky pets: Wry and Mouthy, a pair of ducks.
April and Shaun Souza go above and beyond your average pet parents.
Wry is named after his condition, wry neck, causing him trouble holding his own head up, but that didn’t stop the couple from bringing him home.
“I’m not going to turn down an animal that needs help,” said April Souza.
Wry also has a weight issue that puts stress on his legs, causing him to lose balance when he walks.
“He wasn’t catching himself, so he’s like toppling over. So I’m like, I don’t know what’s going on. I was looking at ideas online and found chicken wheelchairs. So I’m like, I bet I can do that with ducks,” said April Souza.
So she did, out of some basic pipes, some wheels and a converted dog harness.
“It’s kind of a physical therapy thing so until I can see that he can walk on it without having troubles. He’s definitely strengthened up just the past three days of using it,” said April Souza.
“There you go. You’re mobile, buddy,” said Shaun Souza.
And now Wry can go wherever Mouthy goes, together.
“They’re my babies, I couldn’t imagine my life without them,” said April Souza.
