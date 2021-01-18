4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gray County

By Bailie Myers | January 18, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST - Updated January 18 at 10:35 AM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of the new cases today. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 1,597.

The DSHS website shows there are 211 probable cases in the county as well.

The state shows an estimated 1,632 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Monday, January 18, 2021

There are 45,430 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 77

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 175

Castro County: 589

Childress County: 1,183

Collingsworth County: 152

Cottle County: 108

Dallam County: 935

Deaf Smith County: 2,518

Donley County: 132

Gray County: 1,597

Hall County: 193

Hansford County: 293

Hartley County: 647

Hemphill County: 338

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 215

Moore County: 1,831

Motley County: 29

Ochiltree County: 825

Oldham County: 77

Parmer County: 787

Potter County: 15,947

Randall County: 15,104

Roberts County: 44

Sherman County: 101

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 42,421 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 88

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 233

Castro County: 708

Childress County: 1,090

Collingsworth County: 164

Cottle County: 140

Dallam County: 883

Deaf Smith County: 2,386

Donley County: 213

Gray County: 1,632

Hall County: 173

Hartley County: 609

Hansford County: 487

Hemphill County: 297

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 179

Motley County: 51

Moore County: 1,915

Ochiltree County: 781

Oldham County: 96

Parmer County: 978

Potter County: 14,357

Randall County: 12,988

Roberts County: 34

Sherman County: 100

Swisher County: 555

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 955 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 10

Castro County: 15

Childress County: 7

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 60

Donley County: 7

Gray County: 40

Hall County: 9

Hansford County: 13

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 49

Lipscomb County: 7

Ochiltree County: 17

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 51

Motley County: 5

Parmer County: 32

Potter County: 333

Randall County: 224

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 6

Swisher County: 13

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,707 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 351

Cimarron County: 117

Texas County: 3,239

There have been 3,473 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 327

Cimarron: 103

Texas County: 3,043

There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 18

There are 6,808 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,525

Quay County: 381

Roosevelt County: 1,695

Union County: 207

There have been 108 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 53

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 40

Union County: 7

