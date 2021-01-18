Eastridge Neighborhood Plan Advisory Committee to hold first meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first meeting of the new Eastridge Neighborhood Plan Advisory Committee will take place virtually tomorrow.
Attendees will hear about the launch of the plan website and learn about the committee’s goals to bolster the community.
The City of Amarillo is parting with Potter County to develop the plan for the Eastridge neighborhood.
This is the fourth neighborhood plan resulting from this partnership. The city said neighborhood plans are designed to “build organization capacity, form consensus for goals and strategies among stakeholders and provide a roadmap for future public and private reinvestment.”
The group intends on holding a series of public meetings, but the process will begin entirely online. A website available in various languages was created to facilitate meetings and spread information to the community.
Opportunities for community participation include a neighborhood survey, a community mapping project and creation of the neighborhood SWOT - the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for Eastridge.
The city said residents, business owners and community supporters are invited to participate in the meetings.
The first meeting will take place here at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 19.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.