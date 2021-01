A cold front swept through the area today bringing a blustery north wind. Although temperatures are near 50, the breezy conditions have resulted in a cool day. A minor disturbance may brush the NW part of our area with some snow showers tonight near Clayton and Dalhart, but precipitation is not expected elsewhere. After dipping into the upper 20s tonight, tomorrow will also be cool with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 40s.