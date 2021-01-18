1 death, 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Hereford reported a new death due to COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County today.
The report also included six new cases of the virus.
At this time, the county is reporting 72 active cases of COVID-19 in the area.
There are 45,426 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 77
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 175
Castro County: 589
Childress County: 1,183
Collingsworth County: 152
Cottle County: 108
Dallam County: 935
Deaf Smith County: 2,518
Donley County: 132
Gray County: 1,593
Hall County: 193
Hansford County: 293
Hartley County: 647
Hemphill County: 338
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 215
Moore County: 1,831
Motley County: 29
Ochiltree County: 825
Oldham County: 77
Parmer County: 787
Potter County: 15,947
Randall County: 15,104
Roberts County: 44
Sherman County: 101
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 399
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 42,415 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 88
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 233
Castro County: 708
Childress County: 1,090
Collingsworth County: 164
Cottle County: 140
Dallam County: 883
Deaf Smith County: 2,386
Donley County: 213
Gray County: 1,626
Hall County: 173
Hartley County: 609
Hansford County: 487
Hemphill County: 297
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 179
Motley County: 51
Moore County: 1,915
Ochiltree County: 781
Oldham County: 96
Parmer County: 978
Potter County: 14,357
Randall County: 12,988
Roberts County: 34
Sherman County: 100
Swisher County: 555
Wheeler County: 363
There have also been 955 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 10
Castro County: 15
Childress County: 7
Collingsworth County: 5
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 60
Donley County: 7
Gray County: 40
Hall County: 9
Hansford County: 13
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 49
Lipscomb County: 7
Ochiltree County: 17
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 51
Motley County: 5
Parmer County: 32
Potter County: 333
Randall County: 224
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 6
Swisher County: 13
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,707 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 351
Cimarron County: 117
Texas County: 3,239
There have been 3,473 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 327
Cimarron: 103
Texas County: 3,043
There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 3
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 18
There are 6,808 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,525
Quay County: 381
Roosevelt County: 1,695
Union County: 207
There have been 108 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 53
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 40
Union County: 7
