Cloudy Week Ahead

A mid-morning cold front today will be bring temperatures down and cloud cover up as we head into a new week. As winds shift out of the north, expect speeds upwards of 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Cloud cover will increase as we go throughout the day, however temperatures won’t be affected too much as we’ll see seasonal normals around 52 degrees. Temps will cool down into the 40s for Tuesday, but after winds shift out of the southwest, expect a warming trend where we’ll see highs in the 60s. Thanks to a low pressure off the coast of the Baja peninsula, cloud cover will be present most of the week.