Canyon Lady Eagles signs with Wayland Baptist

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Jan. 17 Neely Wood, a senior on the Canyon Lady Eagles basketball team signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing basketball at Wayland Baptist.
Wood made her commitment official at Summit Church in Canyon. She was surrounded by friends, family, and coaches who supported her throughout her four year basketball career at Canyon High School.
“Wayland has a rich tradition,” said Wood. “They have great coaches, and the atmosphere is tremendous.”
Wood says she looks forward to forming friendships with her future teammates.
“I hope to bring leadership and be an encourager, and really change the team on and off the court,” said Wood.
Before going to Wayland, Wood hopes to win a state championship with the Lady Eagles this season.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.