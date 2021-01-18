Amarillo COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule

By KFDA Digital | January 17, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 9:05 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will continue their COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The walk-in clinic is located at Entrance 3 of the building.

The City of Amarillo says the clinic has 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccination at this time.

This week’s scheduled dates for the clinic:

  • Monday, Jan. 18: CLOSED - Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 19: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 20 through Friday, Jan. 22: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

