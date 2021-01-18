Amarillo community celebrates and commemorates MLK Day in different ways

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning many from the Amarillo community gathered to celebrate and commemorate Martin Luther King Junior Day.
The annual parade continued, but some organizations decided to commemorate differently.
Many different organizations, schools, churches and first responders were a part of the parade. The entire Amarillo community was invited to come out and hundreds participated.
“I would say the biggest difference today is the involvement of Amarillo ISD, with the student body, all the young people and the focus of having that part and that piece and knowing that that’s important. As well as for our young men and women to be part of this event, showing off some of the skills. And doing something a little bit different because in the past it has, the student body presence hasn’t been as large, it has been mostly an adult lead purpose,” said R.J. Soleyjacks, committee member for the Amarillo MLK March.
The community marched to Bones Hooks park this year, where in the past they marched to the Potter County court house.
Masks were required and leaders from different organizations spoke about Martin Luther King Junior’s legacy.
“It’s extremely important, I think even now, more than ever because I think it’s important to make sure that the dream that he spoke about, the dream that he talked about that is so, so famous, the speech that he gave, it’s important for us to keep that dream alive. And regardless of the elements, regardless of what’s going on, I think this is just a great way to show that we’re doing the very best that we can to keep that dream alive,” said Bowden Jones Jr., member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Some organizations involved included black men and women organizations from North Amarillo, a few churches, 101 Elite Men, the Black Women’s Association through WT and many more.
This year with the pandemic, Amarillo’s NAACP organization partnered with the Potter-Randall County Medical Society Alliance and Pizzeria Nomad to distribute food to Amarillo’s frontline healthcare workers at Baptist Saint Anthony’s Hospital as well as the Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
“We believe that is the proper way to serve those who have served us tremendously throughout this pandemic, But also, recognizing that this is, like I said the 26th annual national day of service. So, I want to in-pour everyone to find some type of service, some way of thinking, whether it be frontline healthcare workers, first responders, anyone who could certainly benefit from your service, it would be appreciated,” said Patrick Miller, president of Amarillo NAACP.
