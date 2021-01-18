Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.
On I-40 westbound, watch for various lane closures from Whitaker Road to Bolton Street for crack seal operations.
Watch for lanes closures on Airport Boulevard as crews place pavement markings following seal coat operations.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, US 87 southbound will be closed at FM 1719 (Givens Road) starting with the right lane then moving to the left lane, to install traffic counter loops in the road.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, US 87 northbound will be closed at FM 1719 (Givens Road) starting with the left lane then moving to the right lane, to install traffic counter loops in the road.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
