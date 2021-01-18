Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo begins moving in to new building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald house of Amarillo has begun moving into their brand new building.
After 40 years in their old facility, the nonprofit decided it was best to start from the ground up and build an entirely new facility, remaining just minutes away from BSA.
The building has taken three years of creative fundraising efforts to get it off the ground. The organization has hosted numerous fundraisers in the hopes of raising the $4 million necessary to complete their mission.
The new facility is 17-thousand square foot and will house more children and families than before.
With the help of Two Firefighters Moving Company and other volunteers, mattresses, couches, bookshelves and other furniture items are making their way inside the building.
This comes after 10 months of physical construction.
To help the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo complete their goal, donations can be made at their website.
