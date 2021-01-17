Cool Monday

It’s been a cool day with temperatures in the 40s & 50s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies, light winds and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday looks about the same with highs in the lower 50s. Expect increasing clouds and wind by late day. NW winds 10-15mph will shift to the NE 10-20mph by the afternoon. Monday night looks mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.