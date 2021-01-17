Cool Monday

It’s been a cool day with temperatures in the 40s & 50s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies, light winds and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday looks about the same with highs in the lower 50s. Expect increasing clouds and wind by late day. NW winds 10-15mph will shift to the NE 10-20mph by the afternoon. Monday night looks mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Still watching a cold front for Tuesday, highs will be in the 30s & 40s. There may also be a small moisture chance with the front, mainly light drizzle or snow flurries. We are also watching a nearby storm system for late next week, we may see some rain showers but it continues to trend more to the South.