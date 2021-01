Morning temps will drop into the low to mid 20s again for your Saturday with wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s along with light winds. Although we will see plenty of high clouds our temps will still climb to near 50° with a 10-15 mph wind for Saturday. Sunday will be even nicer with less wind than Saturday and more sunshine but highs will stay in the low 50s. Winds will increase a little for Monday ahead of a strong cold front for Tuesday.