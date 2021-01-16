State health officials reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

By Tamlyn Cochran | January 15, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 6:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico counties.

The report shows 46 new cases in Curry County, seven in Roosevelt County, four in Quay County and two in Union County.

The report shows two deaths:

  • A man in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A woman in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,874.

Including today’s newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 161,805 COVID-19 cases.

There are 6,746 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,486

Quay County: 376

Roosevelt County: 1,678

Union County: 206

There have been 108 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 53

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 40

Union County: 7

There are 45,420 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 77

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 175

Castro County: 589

Childress County: 1,183

Collingsworth County: 152

Cottle County: 108

Dallam County: 935

Deaf Smith County: 2,512

Donley County: 132

Gray County: 1,593

Hall County: 193

Hansford County: 293

Hartley County: 647

Hemphill County: 338

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 215

Moore County: 1,831

Motley County: 29

Ochiltree County: 825

Oldham County: 77

Parmer County: 787

Potter County: 15,947

Randall County: 15,104

Roberts County: 44

Sherman County: 101

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 42,414 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 88

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 233

Castro County: 708

Childress County: 1,090

Collingsworth County: 164

Cottle County: 140

Dallam County: 883

Deaf Smith County: 2,386

Donley County: 213

Gray County: 1,626

Hall County: 173

Hartley County: 609

Hansford County: 487

Hemphill County: 297

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 179

Motley County: 51

Moore County: 1,915

Ochiltree County: 781

Oldham County: 96

Parmer County: 978

Potter County: 14,357

Randall County: 12,988

Roberts County: 34

Sherman County: 100

Swisher County: 555

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 954 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 10

Castro County: 15

Childress County: 7

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 59

Donley County: 7

Gray County: 40

Hall County: 9

Hansford County: 13

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 49

Lipscomb County: 7

Ochiltree County: 17

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 51

Motley County: 5

Parmer County: 32

Potter County: 333

Randall County: 224

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 6

Swisher County: 13

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,547 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 337

Cimarron County: 111

Texas County: 3,099

There have been 3,301 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 307

Cimarron: 103

Texas County: 2,891

There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 18

