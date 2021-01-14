Windy Friday!!!

Morning temps will drop into the low 20s again for your Friday with very low wind chills and the winds will be on the increase. Strong winds will move through during the morning hours and will increase to the 20-40 mph range. We will likely see gusts over 40 mph in the central panhandle with winds gusting well over 60 mph in the east and northeast panhandles. Highs will stay in the 40s with the wind making it feel much cooler. The wind will die down for the weekend but it will remain cool.