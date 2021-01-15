War Memorial Center partners with Combined Arms to improve service referrals for veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is just beginning a partnership with Combined Arms, a veteran nonprofit organization with the mission to better the transition from military to civilian life.
“What we’re doing is trying to ensure that no matter where a veteran is at that we have the ability to connect them with the resources they need,” said Vincent Rapp, rural Texas regional manager at Combined Arms.
To fulfill this mission, they have created the veterans network.
“They collect information from agencies that provide services to veterans,” said Perry Gilmore, executive director of Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center. “They catalog that and computerize it.”
Once that happens, veterans can access those resources themselves through the Combined Arms website or by calling or visiting the War Memorial.
“When a veteran may need educational assistance but they may also need mental health assistance or something like that, they can come to Combined Arms and the Texas Veterans Network,” said Rapp. ”They can ask or set themselves up for those resources all in one place versus having to travel to different places or getting in contact with all these different organizations.”
“If they have some kind of unique need or something like that, Combined Arms may have a provider that we’re unaware of,” said Gilmore.
Combined Arms’ ultimate goal is to make Texas the first interconnected network of services.
The Memorial War staff will soon start training to learn how to use the software, and veterans should have access to the resources in the next couple of weeks.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.