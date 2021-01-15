Virtual open house tour for Amarillo Area Regional Multimodel mobility plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Virtual Open House for the Amarillo Area Regional Multimodel Mobility Plan will be available online beginning Monday, Jan. 18.
The Amarillo Area Regional Multimodel Mobility Plan is a strategic mobility plan that will integrate and modernize the region’s mobility network into one comprehensive document.
This Multimodal Transportation Plan will integrate the recommendations from the previous transportation plan dedicated to specific modes.
- The 2010 Hike and Bike Master Plan.
- The 2012-2017 Regionally Coordinated Transportation Plan.
- The Transit Master Plan.
This plan will take a systematic look at the region’s street network and develop corridor multimodal cross sections to accommodate vehicles, trucks, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit.
