Tickets available for 2021 The Big Cheese

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 12:19 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for this year’s The Big Cheese, a macaroni and cheese cookoff and fundraiser.

The event will run Friday, Jan. 22 through Feb. 28 at participating restaurants.

The event looks different this year with more than one month of opportunities to participate in the smackdown.

Each participating restaurant will provide you with an appetizer portion of the competitive mac and cheese. Tickets will also provide sweet treat vouchers.

Tickets are $25 and proceeds benefit The Hope and Healing Place.

