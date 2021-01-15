5 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | January 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 2:31 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 72 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The daily report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows five new cases and 10 recoveries in the counties.

There are now 935 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 883 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 43 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 647 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 609 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 29 active cases in Hartley County.

Report Card 1/15/21

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Friday, January 15, 2021

There are 45,420 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 77

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 175

Castro County: 589

Childress County: 1,183

Collingsworth County: 152

Cottle County: 108

Dallam County: 935

Deaf Smith County: 2,512

Donley County: 132

Gray County: 1,593

Hall County: 193

Hansford County: 293

Hartley County: 647

Hemphill County: 338

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 215

Moore County: 1,831

Motley County: 29

Ochiltree County: 825

Oldham County: 77

Parmer County: 787

Potter County: 15,947

Randall County: 15,104

Roberts County: 44

Sherman County: 101

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 42,414 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 88

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 233

Castro County: 708

Childress County: 1,090

Collingsworth County: 164

Cottle County: 140

Dallam County: 883

Deaf Smith County: 2,386

Donley County: 213

Gray County: 1,626

Hall County: 173

Hartley County: 609

Hansford County: 487

Hemphill County: 297

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 179

Motley County: 51

Moore County: 1,915

Ochiltree County: 781

Oldham County: 96

Parmer County: 978

Potter County: 14,357

Randall County: 12,988

Roberts County: 34

Sherman County: 100

Swisher County: 555

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 954 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 10

Castro County: 15

Childress County: 7

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 59

Donley County: 7

Gray County: 40

Hall County: 9

Hansford County: 13

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 49

Lipscomb County: 7

Ochiltree County: 17

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 51

Motley County: 5

Parmer County: 32

Potter County: 333

Randall County: 224

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 6

Swisher County: 13

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,547 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 337

Cimarron County: 111

Texas County: 3,099

There have been 3,301 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 307

Cimarron: 103

Texas County: 2,891

There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 18

There are 6,687 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,440

Quay County: 372

Roosevelt County: 1,671

Union County: 204

There have been 106 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 52

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 39

Union County: 7

