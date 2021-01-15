New AmTech Career Academy begins pre-registration for fall students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students are now able to pre-register for AmTech Career Academy, Amarillo ISD’s new career and technical education high school opening in the fall.
AmTech will offer 30 educational pathways across nine different schools including animal science, architecture, business, culinary arts, law and public service, medical arts, media arts, STEM and IT, and transportation.
Students will lean and work with peers from high schools across the district. Faculty experts, all highly trained in their fields, will share their experiences and knowledge with students to prepare them for careers after they graduate.
The academy said that pathways require preparatory course work at a student’s home campus before they attend. For example, students interested in pursuing a business career will take courses at their school during freshman and sophomore year before taking advanced classes their junior year at AmTech.
Students interested in attending are required to complete a pre-registration form, even if they will not be attending AmTech their freshman year of high school. The academy does this to keep in contact with and prepare for the student’s eventual arrival.
Those interested can pre-register here.
