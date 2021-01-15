Medical clinic opening vaccine clinic for veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Clinic will hold it’s first-ever COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday.
This clinic will offer 200 appointments available to veterans over age 65.
In addition to administering the first vaccination on Martin Luther King Day, they will schedule veterans for their second vaccination on Presidents Day.
As vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations.
There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.
