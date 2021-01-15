Illegal dumping in Amarillo continues to leave community members frustrated

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite efforts to stop illegal dumping, the City of Amarillo continues to have this problem.
The task force created in December is composed of multiple city departments like solid waste and building safety, along with the Amarillo Police Department.
The idea is to explore ways to prevent illegal dumping from happening.
“We do have laws in place right now to regulate those things. The penalties could be different depending on where to dump and how much to dump,” said Blair McCurdy Snow, program manager at the City of Amarillo “But, that is one of the things we are also reviewing to ensure we have current practices and best practices in place and we are looking at what other cities have done to address this issue.”
She says the call line created for big item pick ups has been a success, with 500 calls just in the past week.
However, it’s hard to drive down any street and not notice the trash.
Local community members see it and are frustrated with the lack of response they have been getting.
Post talking about the issue in the area plaster social media platforms.
Hector Villareal recently bought a home in Amarillo and he has called the number several times in the past month and only gets a recorded message.
“I have a family and they want to go outside and play and I have to keep them away because of this illegal dumping,” said Villareal “We had a problem with a fire hydrant around the trash can. I had to remove so much debris because it wasn’t even accessible to the local firefighters.”
He says he would like the city to be more responsive.
Tremaine Brown is another community member who along with neighbors decided to take matters into their own hands.
“Out of that one neighborhood alone, we picked up about 80 thousand pounds of trash,” said Brown, a community activist and owner of Shi Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food Cafe.
He says he repeatedly cleaned up large amounts and has spoken with city officials to reach a solution.
Eventually the city worked with him and let him borrow some equipment to go clean up different neighborhoods.
He says most of the items were found in under-served communities and noted a lot of the trash had been there for years.
“These neighborhoods have always been neglected and the wheel is turning and it appears to be working but, no the wheel is not working and as a matter of fact the wheel has never been inspected,” said Brown.
The city says they currently have some cameras at brush sites that have helped deter some people but, are looking to expand that program to other areas of the city.
The bulky item program can pick up anything except concrete and construction debris.
The number for that program is (806) 378-6813.
The city recommends leaving items on the curb instead of alleys for a faster response.
