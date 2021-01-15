Gulf War Anniversary: Amarillo VFW invites any Amarillo veterans to their post

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Veterans of Foreign Wars invites any Amarillo veterans out to their facility tomorrow to speak with members to learn more about what the organization offers.
“We’re inviting all, especially our Gulf War dessert storm veterans to come out and really see what we do here at the VFW. We want you to come and experience the fraternity that we have here and the brotherhood that we have,” said Joey Avey, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475 in Amarillo.
The gulf War started in August of 1990 and the actual combat began on January 16, 1991.
The U.S. lost 111 soldiers killed in combat, with another 35 killed in accidents and 35 by friendly fire.
There are many Amarillo veterans who served in this war.
Frazier, a member of the Amarillo VFW, was assigned to third army and attached out during the Gulf War.
His role was to coordinate and help advise.
“My worst experience was on February 19th, 1991. I happened to be in Dahaban, Saudi Arabia when the scud missile hit the Toys R Us warehouse. It was housing several hundred reserved troops. It was quite devastating that we lost 77 kids during that. And that was probably my worst experience while I was there,” said Bill Frazier, master sergeant army veteran.
When he returned, he was close to retirement age and was looking for an outlet and found the Amarillo VFW.
“It’s nice to have a place to go where you have something in common with everybody. And a lot of us don’t have things in common with a lot of people that didn’t serve in the military. So, it’s just a safe place to come,” said Frazier.
“Members from the VFW will answer questions to any interested Amarillo veterans who come by tomorrow. They also invite you to stay for dinner and will show you around their facility.”
“Tomorrow we’re inviting our Gulf War veterans to come and just experience the post for the first time. Visit with people, talk to people and see if this is something or a higher calling that you’d like to be a part of. Since we are technically a restaurant now, I mean come on in, and get dinner. We’re going to have our cook, shell be here slinging plates, everything she makes is wonderful. We have a full bar, a private member only area that we will invite you into to experience and see if this is something you want to be a part of,” said Avey.
Avey says It’s important to recognize all veterans every day and on all of the anniversaries.
“But on those special anniversaries of the individual wars conflicts around the world that we sent fighting men and women to go and serve, it’s important on those days that we pay special to those veterans form that particular war,” said Avey.
The Amarillo VFW facility is located at 1401 SW 8th Avenue.
Doors open tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. for any Amarillo veterans looking to be a part of the community.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.