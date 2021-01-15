GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares a story of a 911 operator receiving a Life Saver Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A sudden emergency situations can leave people feeling frantic and helpless as they call 911 in a desperate need of help.
That call, however, connects with award winning and highly trained professionals ready to assist.
Chances are if you’re dialing 911 it’s because of a pretty serious situation. But inside this building on the other end of the line are dedicated professionals ready to help you the most when you need them the most.
911 operator, Morgan Arellano recently took a call from a family in a desperate situation as a heart attack suddenly struck.
“I got a call about a daughter in law she was loading her father in law to go to the doctor’s appointment. Once he got in the car they realized that he stopped breathing. So, I had instruct the Son and the daughter-in-law to get him out of the car and onto the ground to proceed with CPR until the responders arrived,” said Morgan Arellano.
Because of Morgan’s call delivery and step by step instruction, she was able to walk the family through the CPR process, which kept the patient alive until paramedics arrived.
“She saved a life because of her training, and keeping a level head. And that is, that’s what we’re striving to do, we’re trying to make a difference in our community. She trusted her training, and we were able to perform CPR on a patient to get pulses back,” said Capt. Jeremy Hil.
”He ended up living. Yes, so he ended up being revived,” said Morgan.
For her critical role in assisting people in this dire situation. Morgan was awarded the 911 lifesaver award.
She, along with all the 911 operators as a group receive great joy when a life is saved, and they take the roles in the emergency communication process very seriously, knowing that people depend on.
“I can guarantee we’re gonna send you the absolute best help that we can send you. And I think a lot of people with everything going on, police and fire, EMS just so unsure especially with COVID going around, but we are gonna send you the absolute most help as quick as we can get them to you,” said Morgan.
Operators like Morgan do much more than just send out emergency vehicles.
”As the events when this call unfolded, we actually went into a CPR situation. Morgan walked them through CPR, so our call takers or train you can take someone with no CPR experience, and they can take you and Morgan and she could walk you through the steps and she would walk you through the process of saving a life,” said Jeremy. “This is the behind the scenes process because if we didn’t have the trained professional operators and dispatchers that we have here, we wouldn’t be able to do our job the way that we do on the street.”
“It makes me feel amazing. It’s not every day you get to say that you instructed CPR and brought somebody back and, you know, one life that you got to save and it’s very rare that you get somebody back, but when it happens it’s the best feeling in the world,” said Morgan.
Of course not every 911 call has a happy ending but a call to the 911 operators gives you a much better chance of ending up with good news.
