Randall County fire 100% contained, 1 home, 2 barns and 2 small out buildings destroyed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to fight fires in the area due to high winds and dust storms.
Residents in the Lonesome Dove area have been asked to evacuate due to a fire in Randall County.
According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the Randall County fire is 87 acres and now 100 percent contained.
The fire started near SE 58th and South Grand Street.
According to Randall County Fire Department, one home was destroyed, two barns and two small out buildings.
No injuries were reported or emergency personnel.
A fire in Texas County has been contained and Highway 54 is reopened.
The visibility limitations continue.
According to the Guymon Police Department, the fire is west of Goodwell on Highway 54 near Mile 21.
The highway was blocked in both directions.
The fire reported in Hutchinson County is now fully contained.
The OEM says the fire is on the far northwest side of Hutchinson County on FM 1598 between CR 2 and 4.
Residents are asked to watch for responding emergency vehicles from area agencies.
