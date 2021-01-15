Randall County fire 100% contained, 1 home, 2 barns and 2 small out buildings destroyed

By Kaitlin Johnson and Tamlyn Cochran | January 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 10:21 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to fight fires in the area due to high winds and dust storms.

Randall County

Residents in the Lonesome Dove area have been asked to evacuate due to a fire in Randall County.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the Randall County fire is 87 acres and now 100 percent contained.

The fire started near SE 58th and South Grand Street.

According to Randall County Fire Department, one home was destroyed, two barns and two small out buildings.

No injuries were reported or emergency personnel.

Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Friday, January 15, 2021

Texas County, Oklahoma

A fire in Texas County has been contained and Highway 54 is reopened.

The visibility limitations continue.

3 PM Update: Fire is contained and Hwy 54 is reopened. Visibility limitations continue. Use caution. . GREAT WORK by county firefighters, first responders, and volunteers today!

Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Friday, January 15, 2021

According to the Guymon Police Department, the fire is west of Goodwell on Highway 54 near Mile 21.

The highway was blocked in both directions.

Hutchinson County

The fire reported in Hutchinson County is now fully contained.

The OEM says the fire is on the far northwest side of Hutchinson County on FM 1598 between CR 2 and 4.

Residents are asked to watch for responding emergency vehicles from area agencies.

Final Update: Fire is contained. Stinnett area: Report of wildfire, FM 1598 between CR 2 and 4 (far northwest side of Hutchinson). Please watch for responding emergency vehicles from area agencies.

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Friday, January 15, 2021

