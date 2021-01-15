Events recognizing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a list of events recognizing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the Texas Panhandle next week:
WTAMU will host a live reenactment of the “I Have a Dream” speech and a video essay contest to honor MLK Day.
The school will be closed on Jan. 18 in remembrance of the civil rights leader as well.
On Jan. 19, Julian Reese, head coach of the Amarillo Venom, will deliver King’s famous speech as 12:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Foundation on the Vaughan Pedestrian Mall in the center of campus. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
The Black Women Association of WTAMU is sponsoring a video essay scholarship contest with the theme “Be the change you want to see.” Participating students must address what change they want to see, what they have done and what they plan to do.
Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.
To enter the contest, click here. The deadline is Feb. 19.
Winners will be announced at a Black History Month program scheduled for Feb. 26.
The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP will observe MLD day differently this year.
Instead of an in-person gathering, officers and members have teamed up with the Potter Randall County Medical Society Alliance (PRCMSA) to provide meals to frontline medical staff who have served tirelessly during the current health crisis.
The NAACP says they support and respect other organizations and individuals recognizing the day in their own way.
On Monday, Jan. 18, there will be a parade and program in honor of MLK Day.
The event begins at 10:00 a.m. with the parade starting at 11:00 a.m. in the 900 block of North Hayden Street at New Hope Baptist.
The parade will end at Bones Hooks Park where there will be a program.
Community organizer Melodie Graves will read MLK’s letter from Birmingham Jail on The Chat at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Ellen Green will talk about race issues in the past, present and future.
Patrick Miller will read the “I Have a Dream” speech on the show as well.
You can watch The Chat on NewsChannel 10too from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. or live on Newschannel10.com.
The Chat is also available on NewsChannel 10 Plus. NewsChannel 10 Plus is available on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
If you would like your event added to this article, please email newsroom@newschannel10.com.
