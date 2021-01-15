DPS arrest woman after finding over $1.3 million of drugs during traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized five pounds of heroin and more than 14 pounds of cocaine Wednesday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County, according to DPS.
At approximately, 1:45 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2007 Ford Expedition traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.
The trooper then discovered black tape-wrapped bundles of heroin and cocaine inside the vehicle.
According to estimates, combined the drugs value over $1.3 million.
DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation. DEA Special agents took the case.
The driver was 36-year-old Annette Graves, from Florida and was released to DEA Special Agents.
The Drugs were allegedly being transported from Anaheim, California to Columbus, Ohio.
