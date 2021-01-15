Doppler Dave Has A Calmer Weekend Outlook

We have been in the midst of the wind field associated with a potent low pressure center located well to our east today and the result has been powerful winds gusting over 50mph producing areas of blowing dust. Temperatures are in the 40s, but the strong winds have made for a brisk and chilly day. Winds will drop quickly this evening and we have a much calmer outlook for the weekend. Lows will be in the 20s and highs in the low 50s this weekend, but winds will be in the 10-20mph range.