A day for rocks in your pockets!

The low pressure that brought in yesterday’s cold front is still lingering just close enough to our area today to bring in some strong winds. While they won’t be as widespread, winds in the northeastern corner of the area could stay sustained around 40 mph and gust closer to 65 mph at times while the western parts of the area will enjoy calmer winds down in the teens. Temperatures, however will be on par with yesterday with highs in the upper 40s, reaching into the 50s by the weekend where we’ll see calmer winds.