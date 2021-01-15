Amarillo COVID-19 vaccine clinic releases updated schedule

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 15, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 12:17 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has released an updated schedule for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Civic Center.

The walk-in clinic is located at Entrance 3 of the building.

The City of Amarillo says the clinic has 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccination at this time.

Below is a list of the schedule for the clinic next week:

  • Saturday, Jan. 16: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 17: CLOSED
  • Monday, Jan. 18: CLOSED - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 19: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 20 through Friday, Jan. 22: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

