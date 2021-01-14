Water main repair will cause temporary shutdown on West Amarillo Boulevard area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The water main of West Amarillo Boulevard and Soncy Road will be temporarily shut off due to a concrete steel cylinder being damaged.
Today, Jan 14, the water service near the area of West Amarillo Boulevard and Soncy Road will be temporarily shut off beginning at 5:00 p.m. to allow for repairs to a nearby water main.
The water main was damage when a fiber optics company hit a concrete steel cylinder water main on S. Soncy Road.
The City of Amarillo Utilities Department will continue water service until 5:00 p.m. today to allow the medical businesses in the area to finish work for the day.
The repair to the water main will proceed in a timely manner and be completed as soon as possible.
The COA Utilities Department is individually notifying each business.
The addresses impacted are:
- 8207 to 8301 W. Amarillo Blvd.
- 8815 to 8975 W. Amarillo Blvd.
- 2000 and 2001 N. Soncy.
- 1 Care Circle to 25 Care Circle.
