Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow to combined $1.39B

Pretty rich, but maybe less than you think. First, those jackpots promoted by the lotteries are for winners who take the annuity option, which is paid out over 30 years. Of course, winners rarely go that route, instead opting for a lump-sum payment figuring they can better invest it themselves. That means if one person wins the estimated $750 million Mega Millions jackpot, they would get a pre-tax lump-sum payment of about $550 million, which is around 25% less than the annuity amount.