State health officials reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 14, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 5:22 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico counties.

The report shows 38 new cases in Curry County, 16 in Roosevelt County.

The report shows the death of one Roosevelt County residents from the virus.

  • A maN in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,836.

Including today’s newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 160,543 COVID-19 cases.

There are 6,687 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,440

Quay County: 372

Roosevelt County: 1,671

Union County: 204

There have been 106 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 52

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 39

Union County: 7

There are 45,309 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 77

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 175

Castro County: 589

Childress County: 1,183

Collingsworth County: 152

Cottle County: 108

Dallam County: 931

Deaf Smith County: 2,506

Donley County: 132

Gray County: 1,585

Hall County: 193

Hansford County: 293

Hartley County: 646

Hemphill County: 338

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 215

Moore County: 1,831

Motley County: 29

Ochiltree County: 825

Oldham County: 77

Parmer County: 787

Potter County: 15,895

Randall County: 15,064

Roberts County: 44

Sherman County: 101

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 42,305 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 88

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 233

Castro County: 708

Childress County: 1,090

Collingsworth County: 164

Cottle County: 140

Dallam County: 878

Deaf Smith County: 2,386

Donley County: 213

Gray County: 1,622

Hall County: 173

Hartley County: 603

Hansford County: 487

Hemphill County: 297

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 179

Motley County: 51

Moore County: 1,915

Ochiltree County: 781

Oldham County: 96

Parmer County: 978

Potter County: 14,321

Randall County: 12,929

Roberts County: 34

Sherman County: 100

Swisher County: 555

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 947 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 10

Castro County: 15

Childress County: 7

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 59

Donley County: 7

Gray County: 40

Hall County: 9

Hansford County: 13

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 49

Lipscomb County: 7

Ochiltree County: 17

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 51

Motley County: 5

Parmer County: 32

Potter County: 328

Randall County: 222

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 6

Swisher County: 13

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,547 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 337

Cimarron County: 111

Texas County: 3,099

There have been 3,301 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 307

Cimarron: 103

Texas County: 2,891

There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 18

