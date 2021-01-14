‘I need a better job’: Immigrants face language challenges as ESL classes limited due to COVID-19

“Empower them is a word I always use,” said Elda Cano, ESL teacher for DESM. “To empower these people that are coming to our community. To be able to visit the schools, visit the doctors office, to be able to go anywhere, to the bank, to the library. To be able to say ‘my name is’ and ‘this is my address,’ and ‘this is what I need’ and be able to do what they need to do and not have to depend on somebody else.”