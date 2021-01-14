EXPLAINER: What is WHO team in Wuhan looking for?

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant salamander that was reported to have escaped from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. A 10-member team of international researchers from the World Health Organization hopes to find clues as to the origin of the coronavirus pandemic in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in late 2019. (Source: Chinatopix via AP, File)