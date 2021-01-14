Eastern New Mexico County map update, all counties max restrictions except Union County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The newest map of New Mexico’s COVID-19 status shows all counties in Eastern New Mexico are still at maximum restrictions except Union County.
The map is coded red, yellow and green to show the most restricted to least restricted and Union is yellow with positive tests at slightly less than four percent.
The state’s latest report shows Curry and Quay counties having increasing cases but improvements in Roosevelt County.
Moving to yellow status means partial loosening of restrictions on areas like food and drink businesses, close-contact businesses, religious facilities and lodging.
