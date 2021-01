A strong cold front has activated the wind field and we expect some blustery conditions to last through tomorrow. Temperatures re much cooler behind the front today with highs in the 40s, and winds have gusted over 40mph for many locations. After a brief lull in the windiness tonight, NW winds will reintensify tomorrow with gusts in the 40-50mph range, especially in the eastern half of the area where a High Wind Watch is in effect.