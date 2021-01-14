Grass fire on Smelter Road is now 100% contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews were mopping up hotspots after a fire on Smelter Road this afternoon, according to Texas A&M Forest Service, it is now 100 percent contained.
At 1:59 p.m., AFD was dispatched to the area on a reported grass fire.
The Amarillo Fire Department had 11 fire units on scene with Potter County fire crews and Texas Forest Service who responded to the first on Smelter Road, south of Hastings.
Maintainers and dozers were used to cut containment lines to help slow the progress of the fire.
The main body of fire was reported knocked down at 4:07 p.m. with only small hotspots remaining.
Crews will remain on scene to ensure all hotspots are extinguished.
Texas Forest Service estimated that 150 acres burned. No injuries were reported, and no structures or cattle were lost.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office did respond and have not determined a cause.
The smoke from the fire entered the city.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
